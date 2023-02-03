No. 8 Missouri wrestling controlled its Friday night dual from start to finish, beating Oklahoma 33-3 in Norman, Oklahoma. The Tigers improved to 6-0 in Big 12 matchups and 7-2 overall on the season.

Sophomore phenom and top-ranked Keegan O'Toole (165 pounds) secured his 40th consecutive match win when he pinned Oklahoma sophomore Gerrit Nijenhuis in 4 minutes, 5 seconds. O'Toole improved to 11-0 on the season.

