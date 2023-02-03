No. 8 Missouri wrestling controlled its Friday night dual from start to finish, beating Oklahoma 33-3 in Norman, Oklahoma. The Tigers improved to 6-0 in Big 12 matchups and 7-2 overall on the season.
Sophomore phenom and top-ranked Keegan O'Toole (165 pounds) secured his 40th consecutive match win when he pinned Oklahoma sophomore Gerrit Nijenhuis in 4 minutes, 5 seconds. O'Toole improved to 11-0 on the season.
O'Toole looks to become the second wrestler in Missouri program history to finish with two undefeated seasons; he finished the 2021-22 season 25-0. Two-time national champion and former UFC fighter Ben Askren is the only Tiger to have achieved the feat, finishing 42-0 in 2005-06 and 45-0 in 2006-07, according to MU athletics.
No. 1 Rocky Elam (197 pounds) defeated Oklahoma's Carson Berryhill by major decision, and his brother, No. 7 Zach Elam, won a hard-fought match against No. 14 Josh Heindselman by a 2-0 decision.
Missouri travels to face No. 12 Oklahoma State at 2 p.m. Sunday in Stillwater, Oklahoma.