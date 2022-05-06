On April 27, former Missouri wrestling coach Vernon “Hap” Whitney passed away in his home surrounded by his family at 87 years old.
Whitney’s health had declined since January, and he had been staying at home under the care of his children and wife.
News of his condition spread around to those he impacted, and he was quickly visited by those who wanted to see and comfort him one last time. Current Missouri wrestling coach Brian Smith was one of those visitors. Not only did they share the same position within the program, but Smith and Whitney also shared similar coaching philosophies that centered around the importance of family.
“I think they both coached as if that were their family,” Whitney’s daughter Christy Danze said. “I don’t know if he (Smith) got that from my dad or if he was just naturally that way.”
Smith was not the only one who felt the impact of Whitney’s comforting presence. After his time coaching the Tigers came to an end, Whitney ventured into his next endeavor as the director of physical education and athletics at Columbia Public Schools.
“He was very much a people person,” Hap’s eldest daughter, Karen Lower, said. “And at that level, he could reach a lot more people.”
During my time with the Whitney family, this was something that was echoed over and over again. He loved people. They told me that if I had the chance to talk with him, he’d probably already know someone I knew. He’d ask me where I’m from and what my interests were, because that’s who he was. He cared for others and listened when spoken to.
His impact is still felt throughout Columbia schools. When Hickman baseball played Smith-Cotton on April 27, there was a moment of silence in honor of Whitney.
Although Whitney loved to talk, he wasn’t much for talking about himself and his endless personal accolades.
Whitney was the first wrestler to become a four-time state champion in Missouri high school history, was a Big Ten conference champion at Purdue and served as an alternate on the U.S. Olympic team in 1956, all while never breaking 125 pounds on the scale.
But even with all those accomplishments, Whitney did not like to be reminded of them. His family had to pull out all of his plaques and awards upon my arrival, as none was hung up.
Although many would think the day of Whitney’s passing would be one his family would want to forget, Whitney’s oldest son, Terry, could not wait to tell the story of what happened right before he passed.
In the weeks leading up to his death, Whitney suffered from hallucinations. This led to him not sleeping very well and restlessness in general. On the night of his death, Terry said he started to see his father toss and turn in his bed. Then he heard him speak.
“Two points,” Whitney said.
Terry couldn’t believe it; his father was spending his last moments doing what he loved — coaching. Then, Whitney uttered just two words that encapsulated how he lived his life.
“Keep wrestling.”