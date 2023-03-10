Payton Jackson mug

Payton Jackson

 Courtesy of MU athletics

Wildcat pitcher Stephanie Schoonover shut Missouri softball down in the first game of this weekend's series on Friday evening.

The No. 23 Tigers fell 5-0 to No. 16 Kentucky at Mizzou Softball Stadium. The loss marked Missouri's first game and defeat in Southeastern Conference play and dropped the Tigers to 16-7 on the season.

  • Sports reporter, spring 2023. Studying journalism and political science. Reach me at mmod5k@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

