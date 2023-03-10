Wildcat pitcher Stephanie Schoonover shut Missouri softball down in the first game of this weekend's series on Friday evening.
The No. 23 Tigers fell 5-0 to No. 16 Kentucky at Mizzou Softball Stadium. The loss marked Missouri's first game and defeat in Southeastern Conference play and dropped the Tigers to 16-7 on the season.
Kentucky improved to 14-5-1.
Schoonover collected her ninth win over Missouri, notching 15 strikeouts, only two hits and no runs in the game.
Right fielder Payton Jackson was the first of two Tigers to make successful contact at the plate. The junior singled to left field in the fifth inning but was eventually stranded at second base.
Missouri coach Larissa Anderson said her team produced just two good at-bats, Jackson's being the only one to register a hit.
"We chased a lot and expanded the strike zone," Anderson said.
After the second inning, Kentucky put runners on base in every inning to follow.
The Wildcats collected a run in three consecutive innings, starting in the third, and then cinched two more in the seventh. Erin Coffel clobbered a solo home run over the centerfield fence in the fourth.
Jackson noted that nerves might have got in the way of a better offensive performance.
"It's an SEC game, but ... it's just a game," Jackson said. "It's just having the mental mindset of 'you've got to win, you have to do everything to win.'"
Anderson said her team needs to work on shortening down on their swings. A high-caliber pitcher — like Schoonover — she said, is going to provide all the power they need to get the ball out of the box.
Anderson said she hopes to see more discipline at the plate in the next two match-ups.
"She just kept pitching us the same exact way and we expected a different result and we didn't get it," Anderson said.
Missouri looks to turn its offense around and face Kentucky a second time at 1 p.m. Saturday, weather permitting, and will then wrap the weekend at 1 p.m. Sunday in Columbia.