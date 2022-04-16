Missouri softball stepped onto the field Saturday with an opportunity to win its SEC series against No. 14 Georgia, but Bulldogs starter Madison Kerpics wouldn’t allow that.
Few Tigers came up with answers to Kerpics over her seven innings of work, leading to Missouri’s 3-1 loss in the rubber match.
Kerpics was stingy allowing hits, but she gave the Tigers chances through four walks. Kerpics’ mastery came in how she navigated around those walks and spread out base runners. She set Missouri (25-17, 5-9) down in order just once, but she never faced more than four hitters in an inning.
When the dust settled, Kerpics had struck out eight Tigers while allowing two hits in a complete-game effort.
Missouri coach Larissa Anderson pinpointed Kerpics’ change-up as one of the main reasons behind her effectiveness in the circle.
“She can throw it in every count,” Anderson said. “She throws it multiple times within at-bats, so she’s changing speeds constantly, and we would get caught in between on, ‘Do we want to sit change-up or are we looking for something hard?’”
Brooke Wilmes put the only blemish on Kerpics’ start, belting a home run to right-center field in the bottom of the sixth. Wilmes also homered in Friday’s game.
“I really just tried to change my mentality,” Wilmes said. “I was trying to go out there and just kinda hit the ball, but now I’m trying to attack more and just hit the ball hard.”
Despite facing Georgia (35-9, 9-6) for the second day in a row, Jordan Weber held the Bulldogs’ offense in check. Even with Weber’s success, Bulldogs third baseman Sara Mosley again came out as the victor in their matchup. For the second time in as many days, Mosley took Weber deep to score the game’s first run. In the top of the seventh, Mosley’s leadoff homer chased Weber from the game.
The long ball was Georgia’s only way of getting to Weber. Of the four hits Weber allowed in six-plus innings of work, three went for home runs. In the fifth inning, Jaiden Fields hit a solo shot to join Mosley as the only other Bulldog to cross the plate.
With a runner on first and Missouri trailing 3-1 in the bottom of the seventh, Emma Raabe laced a ball down the left field line. It had the distance to be the game-tying home run, but it curved foul.
The Tigers dropped the series two games to one despite outscoring Georgia 10-9.
“I think our energy (and) our attention to detail was outstanding the whole way through,” Anderson said. “I saw individuals continue to get better. … I think we just continue to build on this.”