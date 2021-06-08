Missouri softball redshirt senior Cayla Kessinger will be returning to the team next season for a final year of eligibility, an MU spokesman confirmed Tuesday.
She joins Kimberly Wert and Brooke Wilmes in taking the final year of eligibility, which was granted to athletes after seasons were cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch first reported the news.
The only Missouri starter not planning to return is catcher Hatti Moore.
Kessinger finished the 2021 season with 14 home runs and 34 RBI. She was named a second team All-American by Softball America for the shortened 2020 season.