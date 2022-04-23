Two at-bats. Two home runs. Seven RBI.
That’s how Missouri softball designated player Kimberly Wert started the Tigers’ 13-0 win Saturday against No. 9 Kentucky in Lexington, Kentucky.
Wert made sure early that Missouri’s offensive struggles in conference play did not carry into the series opener against the Wildcats. With Brooke Wilmes and Casidy Chaumont populating the bases in the top of the first inning, Wert came up to the plate and struck a home run off the left field foul pole.
An even better opportunity presented itself to Wert in the second inning. Emma Raabe reached on an error to lead off the frame before Kentucky reliever Miranda Stoddard hit Jenna Laird with a pitch. Wilmes loaded the bases with her second hit in as many innings.
Then, Wert stepped into the box looking to do more damage. She pounced on the second pitch she saw, sending a grand slam to the same left field corner she belted her first home run to. Wert’s second homer put the Tigers ahead 7-0.
Kentucky still had no answers for Wert come her third at-bat. With runners on first and second in the fourth inning, Wert singled to center field, completing her perfect day. Wilmes and Chaumont scored on the single after the throw to the plate was off the mark.
While Wert spearheaded Missouri’s offensive outpouring, Tigers starter Jordan Weber dominated in the circle, creating the one-two punch needed to defeat a top-10 team.
Weber started with a three-pitch strikeout of Kayla Kowalik — an omen of what was to come. Weber went all five innings, holding the Wildcats scoreless while walking none and striking out seven. Two of the five hits Weber allowed left the infield.
Weber won her battles against Erin Coffel, a necessary step to shutting out Kentucky (30-12, 9-7). Weber forced Coffel to pop out in all three of her at-bats.
After striking out in her first trip to the plate, Kowalik was Weber’s primary adversary, going 2 for 3 with a pair of hard-hit singles.
Missouri’s offense continued to produce in the fifth inning even without the help of Wert. Raabe hit a two-run home run off the scoreboard, scoring Kara Daly. Wilmes then put the finishing touches on her 4-for-4 day with an RBI single before Megan Moll delivered a pinch-hit sacrifice fly.
The Tigers won the series opener in five innings due to the run rule. Missouri (26-17, 6-9) has two more games against the Wildcats to see if it can secure a series win and keep its newfound offensive fire burning.