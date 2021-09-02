Milena Fischer found herself with the ball nearly at midfield early in extra time. She played it to Julissa Cisneros with a pass to her feet. Cisneros then played a slicing ball through three Miami defenders to find Skye Kingsley making a bombing run into the box.
With her second touch of the sequence, Kingsley made no mistake. She slotted her shot to Hurricanes keeper Melissa Dagenais’ left. She got a touch on it, but it wasn’t enough.
Kingsley’s golden goal made it 1-0 to the Tigers and ended the match.
“I just tried to contain myself as much as possible in front of goal and placed it in the back of the net,” Kingsley said.
Her goal got the Tigers back to .500 for the first time this season, and denied the Hurricanes the chance to go back-to-back in extra time against SEC opponents after beating Florida 1-0 last time out.
“I think it’s a great start of improvement,” Kingsley said. “I think this is a good game that has picked up the energy and will make us just move forward and hopefully win more games.”
Coach Stefanie Golan’s start to life in Columbia has been off to a tough start. Losing 4-0 and 5-0 to Illinois and Nebraska respectively wasn’t the start she was looking for, but she has seen things to build upon in the past two matches.
“I felt like it was the first time we put together a complete performance from start to finish,” Golan said of her team. “It was fitting that (Skye) was the one that scored the goal.”
Golan made three changes to the starting lineup, handing Kingsley her first start of the season after an impressive showing against Indiana State. She made a clear impact coming off the bench against the Sycamores and helped the Tigers to their first win of the season.
“She was doing everything we needed of her defensively and then creating opportunities from the attacking side,” Golan said of Kingsley. “That composure in that moment — that’s what big time kids do.”
Kingsley played 63 minutes of the 91-minute extra time match.
“I just try to do my best regardless if I start or not,” Kingsley said. “I just want to be a good asset to my team, so it was a great feeling.”
Golan also played her third keeper this season, though it was the first time Isabella Alessio wasn’t the starting No. 1.
Sophia Worth was given the gloves. It was Worth’s second collegiate appearance and first career start. She earned Missouri its first clean sheet of the season and made five saves in the win.
“I think Sophia has been working her tail off,” Golan said. “We didn’t feel like any goalkeeper has solidified the position yet, so she hadn’t gotten an opportunity, and we gave her one.
“She grabbed onto that thing. She played really, really well.”
For Kingsley and the Tigers, the win against Miami marks a chance to move forward after the disappointing start.
“I think (this win) boosts our confidence a lot,” Kingsley said. “I think this only puts us forward more.”
Next in line for Kingsley, Golan and Missouri is Notre Dame at noon Sunday in Columbia. The Fighting Irish come into the match 4-0-1 and are receiving votes to be in the Top 25.
“(Notre Dame is) gonna be a really, really quality opponent,” Golan said. “We’ve only been focusing on Miami, and now that that game is done, we can turn the page, but I think I’ll enjoy this one tonight before I do.”