Both Missouri men's and women's swim and dive teams completed Day 1 at the SMU Classic in third place Friday.
The Tigers sit at 137 points on the women's side, behind Michigan at 174 and Louisville at 172 .
The men's team sits 15 points behind first-place Michigan and eight points behind Louisville with a total of 153 points.
The highlight for the Tigers so far were the men's 50m freestyle and men's 100m fly, both of which were won byDanny Kovac.
Kovac began his night in the eighth event of the evening, winning the 50 with a time of 19.83 seconds. Minutes later, Kovac took the 100 with a 45.77.
Kovac was the only swimmer to win Friday who wasn't a representative of Louisville or Michigan.
The Tigers will be back in action at 11 a.m. Saturday with the final 18 events .