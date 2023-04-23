 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
hot

Krings, Mizzou softball shut down North Texas for series sweep

Krings, Mizzou softball shut down North Texas for series sweep

Active bats and Laurin Krings in the circle proved dangerous yet again for North Texas in the final game of the weekend series.

Behind two multi-run innings and nine strikeouts for Krings, Missouri  defeated North Texas 5-0 Sunday afternoon at Mizzou Softball Stadium to secure the series sweep. 

Missouri pitcher Laurin Krings throws a practice pitch

Missouri pitcher Laurin Krings throws a practice pitch Sunday at Mizzou Softball Stadium in Columbia. Krings finished the day with nine strikeouts, bringing her strikeout total during the weekend to 26.
Missouri second baseman Maddie Gallagher hits a foul ball

Missouri second baseman Maddie Gallagher hits a foul ball Sunday at Mizzou Softball Stadium. Gallagher went 1 for 2 with a walk and an RBI Sunday.
Missouri first baseman Katie Chester stretches for a throw to put out North Texas designated hitter Rylee Nicholson

Missouri first baseman Katie Chester stretches for a throw to put out North Texas designated hitter Rylee Nicholson on Sunday at Mizzou Softball Stadium in Columbia. Missouri defeated North Texas 5-0 to secure the series sweep.
Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter, spring 2023. Studying journalism and political science. Reach me at mmod5k@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

Recommended for you