Krings, MU softball shuts down North Texas for series sweep

Missouri pitcher Laurin Krings throws a practice pitch Sunday at Mizzou Softball Stadium in Columbia. Krings finished the day with nine strikeouts, bringing her strikeout total during the weekend to 26.
Missouri first baseman Katie Chester stretches for a throw to put out North Texas designated hitter Rylee Nicholson on Sunday at Mizzou Softball Stadium in Columbia. Missouri defeated North Texas 5-0 to secure the series sweep.
Active bats and Laurin Krings in the circle proved dangerous yet again for North Texas in the final game of the weekend series.
Behind two multi-run innings and nine strikeouts for Krings, Missouri defeated North Texas 5-0 Sunday afternoon at Mizzou Softball Stadium to secure the series sweep.
Krings — a junior from Loveland, Colorado — collected 26 total strikeouts this weekend behind her no-hitter performance on Friday. With Sunday's shutout, her complete-game victory not only boasted nine strikeouts but also no runs or walks and just three hits.
Her 17 strikeouts in Friday's game tied for the fourth most in MU single-game history.
"Coming off of Friday, coach (Larissa Anderson) pulled me aside and said 'It's just another game, don't expect them to just give it to you because of Friday,'" Krings said. "New team, new day, just got to come out and keep doing what I'm doing."
Missouri scored three in the third inning and two more in the fifth to clinch the win.
Jenna Laird led the third with a walk and quickly made her way to third via a stolen base and a throwing error. Alex Honnold followed with a walk of her own, and the pair stole second and home to score Missouri's first run of the game.
"Jenna (Laird) is just fierce and causes so much havoc," Anderson said. "She has great instincts on the bases ... It's tough to defend."
Missouri wasn't done, though. After some tough at-bats over the weekend, the Tigers finally started to string some hits together.
With Honnold on second and no outs, sophomore Kara Daly tripled against the outfield wall to score her teammate and extend Missouri's lead.
Freshman Mackenzie Childers relieved her North Texas teammate in the circle and struck out two consecutive Missouri batters, but that didn't stop Maddie Gallagher from causing more damage.
The junior second baseman battled through a full count and clobbered an RBI single into left field.
In the fifth inning, Honnold led with a solo home run over the right-field fence, the junior's eleventh of the season.
With one out and Daly on first, Julia Crenshaw doubled to score Missouri's final run of the game.
"It feels pretty great," Daly said of the sweep. "We're going to continue to keep it rolling. I mean, we have pretty good energy. So it's just continuing that now."
Honnold also paced the Tigers at the plate, going 2-for-2 with a homer, two walks and an RBI.
Anderson said the team is hoping to carry the momentum that led to their four-game win streak into the week and weekend. The Tigers will host SIUE (20-23) in their final midweek of the season at 6 p.m. Tuesday before heading to College Station, Texas, to face No. 24 Texas A&M (29-17) in a three-game series starting Friday.
"Right now, we're going at it that every single game could be our last game," Anderson said. "We're laying it all on the line. I'm managing that we have to win every single game ... We're just going to fight. We're going to fight as hard as we possibly can and whatever happens, happens."