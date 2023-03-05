Lauren Krings

Lauren Krings

 Courtesy of MU Athletics

Laurin Krings delivered an unstoppable performance in the circle Sunday afternoon in Missouri softball's 13-1 win over Tulsa. 

Although the Golden Hurricane made occasional contact, the junior pitcher delivered some critical strikeouts, which held the Tulsa team to only one run.

  • Sports reporter, spring 2023. Studying journalism and political science. Reach me at mmod5k@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

