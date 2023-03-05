Laurin Krings delivered an unstoppable performance in the circle Sunday afternoon in Missouri softball's 13-1 win over Tulsa.
Although the Golden Hurricane made occasional contact, the junior pitcher delivered some critical strikeouts, which held the Tulsa team to only one run.
The No. 24 Tigers went 3-2 in the Oklahoma State/Tulsa Invitational over the weekend in Stillwater and Tulsa, Oklahoma. Although Missouri (15-6) fell in a tight matchup against Tulsa (10-10) Saturday evening, the Tigers turned around and defeated the Golden Hurricane on Sunday to wrap up the tournament.
Missouri's offense turned 11 hits into 13 runs during the contest. Junior Jenna Laird led the team with three hits.
The Tigers were the first to score, collecting three runs in the third inning. Doubles by Payton Jackson and Kara Daly, a Laird single and a Maddie Snider sacrifice bunt cinched the early lead.
Holding the advantage, Missouri added its remaining runs in its last at-bat, scoring nine in the seventh.
A series of walks, hits and two Tigers, who were hit by pitches, contributed to the deadly inning. Missouri cycled through the entire lineup and even left the inning with the bases loaded.
Tulsa notched its one and only run in the sixth.
Two ground-outs and one strikeout later, freshman Taylor Pannell quickly delivered the whopping victory in the circle.
Missouri claimed two other wins on the weekend, both over Maine (4-10) on Days 1 and 2 of the invitational. The Tigers lost their first game Friday to No. 3 Oklahoma State (18-1) ,before falling in their first game against Tulsa on Saturday night.
The Cowgirls have added five more wins to their hot streak since facing Missouri. They are currently on a 16-game win streak as the third-ranked team in the nation.
Missouri will take a brief break from its tour of the country as it looks to compete in Columbia this week. The Tigers' home opener against Kansas City is at 3 p.m. Wednesday. Missouri then kicks off SEC play Friday in a three-day series against Kentucky.