For a second consecutive day, seventh-seeded Missouri softball shut out its opponent to advance in the SEC Tournament in Gainesville, Florida. The Tigers’ latest dominant pitching performance came from Laurin Krings, who silenced second-seeded Alabama in Missouri’s 3-0 win in the quarterfinal Thursday.
Missouri and Alabama’s game was pushed back two hours after the matchup preceding it went 13 innings, forcing Krings to stay ready for her start indefinitely.
“I just kept long tossing and just warming up, and then we eventually went and did some hacky sack,” Krings said. “We obviously gotta keep it fun. But just getting up and not just sitting around, basically.”
When she finally got on the field, Krings made quick work of Alabama with a four-pitch first inning. Krings allowed five hits and walked none in the shutout. She never faced more than four batters in an inning.
Thursday’s game represented the fourth time in seven days that Missouri and Alabama played one another. Montana Fouts made her third start and fourth appearance against the Tigers in that span, but familiarity with Alabama’s starter was no help for Missouri early on.
Fouts and Krings traded scoreless innings until the top of the sixth, when, for the second time in as many days, Jenna Laird sparked Missouri’s offense. Laird led off the frame with a double, and the Tigers quickly loaded the bases to put Fouts on the ropes.
Kendyll Bailey opened the scoring with a sacrifice fly to deep center field. Two batters later, Kara Daly knocked a two-out RBI single up the middle to make it 2-0 Missouri. The Crimson Tide gifted the Tigers a third run on a dropped pop-up.
Missouri’s win adds to its late case to be one of 16 teams to host a regional next week.
“You want the NCAA to look at how we’re doing towards the end of the year to give us the best opportunity to put the best resume when the final show is up there and they’re looking at all the teams, and hopefully they look at us at one of the top 16,” coach Larissa Anderson said.
The Tigers can further build on their resume against third-seeded Tennessee, which it faces in the semifinal at 2 p.m. Friday. The Volunteers swept Missouri in a two-game set to open conference play in March.
“We are a completely different team than we were back in March,” Anderson said. “It literally seems like it was years ago that we played them.”
Missouri leveled the score with Alabama and now gets another shot at Tennessee with a trip to the SEC championship on the line.