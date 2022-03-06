Maybe it was divine intervention.
After Missouri softball swept its Saturday doubleheader, coach Larissa Anderson was unsure who she would start in the circle Sunday. At around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Anderson said she was leaning toward Emma Nichols, but she added an important caveat.
“Don’t ever hold me to my word because things that I say the day before sometimes aren’t always the same when I wake up in the morning,” Anderson said . “I think I have a little softball God that’s always talking to me while I’m sleeping because I wake up in the morning and my gut instinct usually tells me what to do.”
Come 12:30 p.m. Sunday, it was Laurin Krings who trotted out to the circle at Mizzou Softball Stadium.
Eighteen times a Bradley batter stepped into the box to oppose Krings. Each one walked back to the dugout defeated, hoping to pass along some information — anything — to help solve what proved to be an unsolvable puzzle.
On Sunday, Krings threw the 12th perfect game in Missouri softball history in the Tigers’ 8-0 win over Bradley, which was shortened to six innings because of the run rule.
“I made a pretty good decision didn’t I?” Anderson said .
With 12 strikeouts, Krings took care of two-thirds of the outs herself. When the Braves made contact , Krings’ teammates backed her up. In the first at-bat of the day, left fielder Casidy Chaumont made a dazzling catch in foul ground. In the sixth, right fielder Alex Honnold matched Chaumont with a tremendous snag in foul territory.
“The defense behind me — like Alex and Chaumont’s dives — I wouldn’t be able to do anything without them, and Hatti (Moore) behind the plate just making everything look good,” Krings said.
Krings’ perfect game is not the only time the sophomore has made history this season; she no-hit Bethune-Cookman on Feb. 19.
A pair of errors spurred the Tigers to their first run. Brooke Wilmes led off the bottom of the first with an infield single and advanced to second on an errant throw. Wilmes came around to score on the next play when Jenna Laird’s ground ball resulted in another throwing error.
In the second inning, Chaumont made the Braves pay after an error helped the Tigers load the bases. Chaumont smoked a line drive off the center field wall to score Moore and Honnold. If there was a weak point for Missouri this weekend though, it was running the bases. Chaumont took a turn around second base to try for a triple, but Riley Frizell stopped at third. After the ensuing rundown, Chaumont was safe at second, but Frizell was thrown out.
Wilmes helped mask the mistake when she scorched a 2-2 offering back up the middle to plate Chaumont and put the Tigers ahead 4-0.
After falling just short in the first inning, Kara Daly made it four consecutive games with a home run when she connected for a solo shot in the bottom of the third. Daly went 7 for 11 (.636) with four home runs and nine RBI in Missouri’s four games this weekend.
The Tigers ended the contest with a three-run sixth inning. Chaumont added two runs with her second bases-loaded double of the day before Wilmes poked an RBI single to right field to make it 8-0 Missouri and put the run rule into effect.
Krings’ perfect game capped off a remarkable home-opening weekend for the Tigers. Missouri (16-4) won each of its four games by the run rule and outscored its opponents 42-3.
“We were just having fun at this point,” Krings said. “We were just out there doing what we do and just laughing, and joking around in the dugout, and dancing — obviously — and just having fun.”