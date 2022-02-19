At the start of the seventh inning, Laurin Krings stood in the circle during what appeared to be just another game. She looked calm. She looked collected.
Krings was pitching well. A zero sat in the place of Bethune-Cookman’s run total. The same digit marked the Wildcats’ number of hits.
No. 17 Missouri’s starter was not just pitching well, she was pitching a no-hitter, and she was three outs away from etching her name into the Tigers’ history books.
Krings took care of the first out herself, striking out Bethune-Cookman’s cleanup hitter.
Two outs away from glory, Krings watched as a grounder skipped past the circle. Shortstop Jenna Laird moved to her right, gathered the ball and slung it to first. The throw beat the runner by just a few steps.
The final out came on a ground ball to second baseman Kendyll Bailey. She scooped it up and tossed to first. It was done.
There was no dogpile. Krings simply walked off the field like she had done what she expected. Her teammates briefly surrounded her, and then they all left the diamond as if it was a standard win.
Missouri’s pitchers were nothing short of dominant Saturday. The duo of Krings and Jordan Weber willed the Tigers to 6-0 and 3-0 wins over Bethune-Cookman and Florida Atlantic, respectively, in The Spring Games in Leesburg, Florida.
In its first game, Missouri wasted no time at the plate against Bethune-Cookman. Brooke Wilmes laced a 1-1 offering to left-center field to open the game with a double. After Wilmes moved to third on a wild pitch, Jenna Laird brought her home on a sacrifice fly. The attack continued with a Kimberly Wert double followed by Alex Honnold’s triple, who later scored on a wild pitch. The Tigers led 3-0 before the Wildcats set foot in the box.
Krings’ no-hitter did not begin in typical fashion. Through a combination of two walks and an error, Krings found herself trying to work out of a bases-loaded jam with one out in the first. That’s when her takeover began.
The next batter bounced one to first baseman Emma Raabe, who threw home to get the force out and keep the Tigers’ lead at three. Krings struck out the following hitter on three pitches.
Krings was perfect over her next six innings. She retired 20 batters in a row to end the game.
Missouri added two more runs in the third on Wert’s RBI single and Raabe’s fly out to center, extending the lead to 5-0.
Out after out followed as Krings mowed through the Wildcats’ lineup. It didn’t matter who was up to bat, Krings was going to win the battle. She finished the game allowing no runs, no hits and two walks while striking out eight.
Missouri then turned its attention to Florida Atlantic.
Tigers coach Larissa Anderson sent Weber out to start against the Owls. The only way Weber’s performance in game two of Saturday’s doubleheader could have been overshadowed was if her teammate had made history in game one. It was a good problem to have.
Weber kept the streak going, holding Florida Atlantic hitless until a fifth-inning double spoiled the chance of a second no-hitter.
The Tigers’ offense was held early on. It failed to break out in the third inning, despite the Owls issuing three walks. After watching their teammates load the bases on free passes, Laird and Bailey were unsuccessful in driving in the game’s first run.
Wert — who ended play Saturday hitting .407 — was the catalyst for scoring. The Tigers designated player poked a two-strike double to right field to lead off the fourth. With Kendal Cook running for Wert, Honnold put the Tigers on top with an RBI single. Later in the inning, Honnold raced home on a wild pitch to make it 2-0.
In the bottom of the sixth, Julia Crenshaw drew a bases-loaded walk to add an insurance run, but it wouldn’t matter — Weber was in cruise control. No Owl had made it past second base to that point and none would.
Weber finished seven innings in the circle scattering two hits and one walk while striking out nine. She had thrown the Tigers’ second shutout of the day.