Krings throws no-hitter as Tigers edge Mean Green

Missouri catcher Julia Crenshaw trots around the bases after hitting a solo home run in the second inning against North Texas on Friday at Mizzou Softball Stadium. Creshaw's homer proved decisive in the Tigers' 1-0 win.
Missouri catcher Julia Crenshaw shows off a softball during Friday's nonconference game against North Texas at Mizzou Softball Stadium. The teams played a game of Tic-Tac-Toe while the umpires deliberated on a hit.
Laurin Krings threw a no-hitter Friday night, carrying Missouri softball to a 1-0 win over North Texas in the series opener.
The junior pitcher from Loveland, Colorado, struck out 14 of the first 15 batters she faced and finished with a career-best 17 strikeouts and no walks at Mizzou Softball Stadium. She improved to 10-9 on the season and lowered her ERA to 2.53.
It was the third no-hitter of Krings' collegiate career and the 46th in program history. Her 17 strikeouts tied for the fourth most in MU single-game history and helped her eclipse 100 punch outs for the third straight season.
Krings now has 114 strikeouts this season and ranks 10th in program history with 421 for her career, just eight behind ninth-place Kristin Nottelman.
The Mean Green ended Krings' perfect-game bid in the sixth inning, as third baseman Tatum Sparks reached on an error by Tigers shortstop Jenna Laird. Krings promptly induced a fielder's choice groundout and recorded back-to-back strikeouts to preserve the shutout.
Although the Tigers registered only three hits, Julia Crenshaw's home run in the second inning was all they needed to support Krings. The sophomore catcher's long ball over the left-field fence was her ninth of the season.
Payton Jackson and Maddie Gallagher were the only other Tigers to register hits against North Texas pitcher Ashley Peters. Jackson hit a triple in the fourth but was thrown out at home, and Gallagher had a single in the fifth.
Missouri (27-20) will face North Texas (26-18) a second time at 3 p.m. Saturday, followed by the final matchup of the three-game series at noon Sunday.