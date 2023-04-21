 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
centerpiece

Krings throws no-hitter as Tigers edge Mean Green

Laurin Krings pitches the ball on Friday, April 21, 2023, at the Mizzou Softball Stadium in Columbia. The Tigers secured a win against Mean Green 1-0.

Missouri pitcher Laurin Krings winds up against North Texas on Friday at Mizzou Softball Stadium. The junior tossed the third no-hitter of her MU career in a 1-0 win over the Mean Green.

Laurin Krings threw a no-hitter Friday night, carrying Missouri softball to a 1-0 win over North Texas in the series opener.

The junior pitcher from Loveland, Colorado, struck out 14 of the first 15 batters she faced and finished with a career-best 17 strikeouts and no walks at Mizzou Softball Stadium. She improved to 10-9 on the season and lowered her ERA to 2.53.

Jayci Kruse (CQ) smiles at the start of a softball game against the University of North Texas on Friday, April 21, 2023

Missouri sophomore pitcher Jayci Kruse smiles before Friday's nonconference game against North Texas at Mizzou Softball Stadium. The Tigers won 1-0.
Julia Crenshaw hits a home run on Friday, April 21, 2023, at the Mizzou Softball Stadium in Columbia.

Missouri catcher Julia Crenshaw trots around the bases after hitting a solo home run in the second inning against North Texas on Friday at Mizzou Softball Stadium. Creshaw's homer proved decisive in the Tigers' 1-0 win.
Julia Crenshaw shows off a softball on Friday, April 21, 2023, at the Mizzou Softball Stadium in Columbia.

Missouri catcher Julia Crenshaw shows off a softball during Friday's nonconference game against North Texas at Mizzou Softball Stadium. The teams played a game of Tic-Tac-Toe while the umpires deliberated on a hit.
Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter, spring 2023. Studying journalism and political science. Reach me at mmod5k@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

Recommended for you