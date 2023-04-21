 Skip to main content
Krings throws no-hitter, Tigers take down Mean Green

Laurin Krings pitches the ball on Friday, April 21, 2023, at the Mizzou Softball Stadium in Columbia. The Tigers secured a win against Mean Green 1-0.

Laurin Krings threw a no-hitter Friday evening, carrying Missouri softball to a series-opening. 

The junior pitcher from Loveland, Colorado registered a career-best 17 strikeouts against North Texas to secure the 1-0, shutout victory at Mizzou Softball Stadium.

Jayci Kruse (CQ) smiles at the start of a softball game against the University of North Texas on Friday, April 21, 2023

Julia Crenshaw hits a home run on Friday, April 21, 2023, at the Mizzou Softball Stadium in Columbia.

Julia Crenshaw hits a home run on Friday at the Mizzou Softball Stadium in Columbia. Missouri’s win against Mean Green brings their SEC record to 5-14.
Julia Crenshaw shows off a softball on Friday, April 21, 2023, at the Mizzou Softball Stadium in Columbia.

Julia Crenshaw shows off a softball on Friday at the Mizzou Softball Stadium in Columbia. The teams played a game of Tic-Tac-Toe while the stadium deliberated on a hit.
  • Sports reporter, spring 2023. Studying journalism and political science. Reach me at mmod5k@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

