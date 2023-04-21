Krings throws no-hitter, Tigers take down Mean Green

Jayci Kruse smiles at the start of a softball game against the University of North Texas on Friday, April 21 at the Mizzou Softball Stadium in Columbia. The Tigers will play Mean Green again on Saturday.
Laurin Krings threw a no-hitter Friday evening, carrying Missouri softball to a series-opening.
The junior pitcher from Loveland, Colorado registered a career-best 17 strikeouts against North Texas to secure the 1-0, shutout victory at Mizzou Softball Stadium.
Missouri (27-20) will face North Texas (26-17) a second time at 3 p.m. Saturday, followed by the final matchup of the three-game series at noon Sunday in Columbia.
Although the Tigers registered only three hits in the matchup, Julia Crenshaw's home run in the second inning was all they needed to clinch the win.
The sophomore catcher's long ball over the left-field fence was her ninth this season.
Payton Jackson and Maddie Gallagher were the only other Tigers to register hits in the outing. Jackson notched a triple in the fourth but was out at home on the throw, and Gallagher singled in the fifth.
The Mean Green reached base in only the sixth inning, off an error by Jenna Laird and a fielder's choice. Krings collected back-to-back strikeouts, though, to keep the North Texas runner from advancing past first base.
The rest of North Texas' lineup fell to Krings in the remaining innings of the game.
In the no-hitter, Krings also issued a career-best no walks and improved to 10-9 on the season. She currently boasts a 2.53 ERA.