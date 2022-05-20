In the top of the seventh, the Missouri crowd rose to its feet for Laurin Krings. There were two strikes and two outs, and Krings was on the verge of a complete game.
Krings gave the crowd what it wanted. Her 12th strikeout sealed Missouri softball’s 3-1 win over Missouri State in the Columbia Regional on Friday at Mizzou Softball Stadium.
“It’s always amazing to play in front of your home crowd and just feeding off the energy that they have, but honestly it felt relaxing to me, which is weird, but it just made me relaxed,” Krings said.
Krings overwhelmed the Bears with nine punchouts through the first four innings. She allowed six hits and one walk in her complete game.
Missouri State pieced together two offensive threats, the first of which came in the third inning. The Bears loaded the bases with a hit batter, an infield single and a walk, but Krings ended the frame with a strikeout.
Trailing 2-0, Missouri State broke through in the top of the sixth. After surrendering a leadoff double, Krings induced a strikeout and a pop-up, but Annie Mueller ripped an RBI single up the middle to cut the Tigers’ lead in half.
Brooke Wilmes led Missouri’s offense, going 3 for 4 with two doubles, an RBI and a run.
“There’s nothing new,” Wilmes said. “Just because we’re in the postseason and we’re one of 64 teams does not mean that my approach needs to change.”
Missouri’s offense struggled as a whole to drive in runs against Bears starter Steffany Dickerson. The Tigers logged 10 hits but left nine runners on base.
“We just have to look for better pitches in those situations and not press,” Missouri coach Larissa Anderson said. “We put the bat on the ball but we weren’t hitting it hard. … And I think they just tried a little bit too hard in those situations, which is why we were jamming ourselves rather than swinging free and trusting ourselves in those situations.”
Sparked by Wilmes’ one-out double in the bottom of the third, the Tigers got in front early. Kimberly Wert followed Wilmes with a sharply-hit infield single before Kendyll Bailey put the first run on the board with an RBI groundout.
With two outs, Missouri State first baseman Madison Hunsaker misplayed a ground ball off the bat of Alex Honnold, allowing pinch runner Maddie Snider to score from second and extending the Tigers’ lead to 2-0.
After the Bears cut into Missouri’s lead in the top of the sixth, the Tigers scored an insurance run on Wilmes’ RBI infield single in the bottom of the inning, giving Krings breathing room to finish the game.
Missouri will face Arizona at 1:30 p.m. Saturday as it continues in the Columbia Regional.