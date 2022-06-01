MU softball’s Jenna Laird and Casidy Chaumont earned Rawlings Gold Glove Awards at shortstop and left field, respectively, in the inaugural year of the award.
Laird, a sophomore, recorded a .975 fielding percentage, committing four errors on 163 chances. She has started every game for Missouri since the start of her freshman year. She improved as the 2022 season went on, committing zero errors during conference play.
Chaumont had zero errors on 86 opportunities as a senior. She started her college career as an infielder, but transitioned to the outfield at MU where her diving catches attracted national attention on SportsCenter on multiple occasions.
The award was given to one player at each position around the country. Two other SEC players received the award.