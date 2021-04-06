Missouri softball's Jenna Laird is now a two-time Southeastern Conference award winner.
The shortstop picked up her second SEC Freshman of the Week award of the season in the conference's eighth round of weekly honors.
Laird collected 10 hits over the course of four games, batting .667 in the process. She hit three doubles, stole three bases, drove in four runs and also scored seven herself.
She started with a 3-3 performance against Saint Louis on Tuesday, following it up with a 4-5 day in Friday's series opener against South Carolina. Her double in the third inning sparked a comeback of 13 unanswered runs after the Tigers had fallen behind 4-0.
Laird's batting average is .439.
No. 19 Missouri will host No. 17 LSU in a three-game series this Friday-Sunday at the Mizzou Softball Stadium.