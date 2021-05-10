Missouri's Jenna Laird slides into second base (copy)

Missouri’s Jenna Laird slides into second base while Drake’s Libby Ryan lines up her glove March 12 at the Mizzou Softball Stadium in Columbia. Laird won her fourth SEC Freshman of the Week honor of the season Monday.

 Haley Singleton/Missourian

Missouri softball shortstop Jenna Laird won her fourth Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week award of the season Monday after a go-ahead two-run home run Sunday that clinched this weekend’s series against Tennessee.

Laird notched a hit in all three games, batting .375 with a home run and two RBI. She leads SEC freshmen in league play in batting average, hits, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, extra-base hits, stolen bases, runs and total bases.

Laird is batting .406/.455/.638 for the season with seven home runs and 37 RBI through 51 games.

Missouri is the No. 4 seed in the SEC Tournament, and it will take on No. 5 seed LSU, No. 12 seed Auburn or No. 13 seed South Carolina in the quarterfinals at approximately 1:35 p.m. Thursday in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.

