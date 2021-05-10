Missouri softball shortstop Jenna Laird won her fourth Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week award of the season Monday after a go-ahead two-run home run Sunday that clinched this weekend’s series against Tennessee.
Laird notched a hit in all three games, batting .375 with a home run and two RBI. She leads SEC freshmen in league play in batting average, hits, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, extra-base hits, stolen bases, runs and total bases.
Laird is batting .406/.455/.638 for the season with seven home runs and 37 RBI through 51 games.
Missouri is the No. 4 seed in the SEC Tournament, and it will take on No. 5 seed LSU, No. 12 seed Auburn or No. 13 seed South Carolina in the quarterfinals at approximately 1:35 p.m. Thursday in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.