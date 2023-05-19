Missouri softball opened its Regional Tournament with a 5-1 victory over California on Friday at Marita Hynes Field in Norman, Oklahoma.
The top three batters of the Tigers' lineup provided the offense. Jenna Laird went a perfect 4-for-4 in the contest and added an RBI with a double in the top of the seventh. In the second spot, Alex Honnold hit a two-run home run in the first inning to put the Tigers ahead early. She added another RBI to her name with a fielder's choice play in the seventh. Kara Daly also had an RBI with a single in the third to score Laird.