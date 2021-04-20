Missouri softball’s Jenna Laird received her third SEC Freshman of the Week award of the season Tuesday, sharing the Week 10 honor with Auburn’s Maddie Penta.
The shortstop went 2 for 3 in each game of the Tigers’ series sweep of Mississippi State this past weekend. She also scored twice and drove in at least one run in all three matchups.
In Game 1, she hit two home runs in her first two at-bats to start the scoring, giving Missouri a 3-0 lead. She helped to preserve the lead in the sixth inning, making back-to-back diving plays to keep the Bulldogs from scoring after they got a runner to second with nobody out.
In the second matchup, she hit a pair of doubles and drove in the first run of the game once again. The series finale saw her drive in the game-winning run on an infield single.