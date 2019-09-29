A large and loud crowd packed the Hearnes Center on Sunday afternoon but home-field advantage proved to be not enough as No. 19 Missouri lost to No. 16 Kentucky in three competitive sets.
Every set was close and went down to the wire, but Missouri made mistakes at the end of each set to give Kentucky the opportunities they needed to defeat the Tigers in the SEC opener.
“I thought we were playing good volleyball for 75% of the set, but once we got to 20 points we started doing things that were erratic,” interim head coach Joshua Taylor said. “We started shanking balls and setting out of system sets. You can’t do that against a good team like Kentucky.”
The first set was an intense battle that was decided by great defensive plays. Two crucial blocks in 15-14 and 17-16 points kept the Tigers ahead during potential Kentucky scoring opportunities. However, after Missouri took the 20-16 lead, Kentucky had a couple blocks of their own to tie the match at 20-20.
The set went into extra points as the Wildcats fought back from a 24-22 deficit to eventually take the set 29-27. Missouri had five set points but were unable to capitalize. Once the first couple of set points didn’t go the Tigers way, the momentum quickly shifted to Kentucky.
“When things are going well we do really great but when things get tough we struggle and fall into a hole,” redshirt sophomore Andrea Fuentes said. “I think we have to work on the mental aspect more than the physical skill.”
The second set was just as back and forth as the first. Missouri took the early 9-5 lead but Kentucky rallied back to lead 12-11. The Tigers and Wildcats traded points until a critical point with Kentucky leading 21-20. The Wildcats challenged a kill that the referees ruled in, but after review it was determined the ball was outside the line and Kentucky went up 22-20. Missouri eventually lost the set 25-23.
“It was a big momentum killer and what is frustrating to me about that is that it shouldn’t be. Our tendency right now is that when things don’t go our way, we aren’t as tough as we need to be to be effective,” Taylor said. “When that happened I think Kentucky saw an opportunity to take over emotionally and they did.”
The call put Missouri down two sets. Coming back from two points down at such a juncture is often very difficult to achieve.
“We can’t argue with the referee and we just have to focus on the next point,” junior Kylie Deberg said. “We made mistakes when we shouldn’t have made mistakes.”
The third set began with Missouri coming out with an intensity unseen in the previous two sets. The Tigers jumped ahead 10-6 behind multiple kills from Deberg and Leketor Member-Meneh. However, the set changed with Missouri leading 17-13. Kentucky’s defense came up with three blocks and Missouri made two errors to fall behind 20-17. The Wildcats held on to take the set for the 25-21 victory and won the match in three sets.
“[Kentucky] is a good volleyball team,” Taylor said. “But I thought we looked good in practice so I was disappointed it didn’t show in the match.”
Even though Missouri lost, the Tigers didn’t lose any confidence.
“I think we are just as good as them,” Fuentes said. “I think we could have beaten them and next time we face them I think we can do a lot better job and come out with a win.”
The Tigers next match will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday when the Tigers travel to Baton Rouge to take on LSU at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.