After No. 24 Missouri and Mississippi State went toe-to-toe for the first half of their conference series opener, the Bulldogs dominated the final innings to beat the Tigers 9-2 on Friday in Starkville, Mississippi.
Missouri (23-14, 3-6 SEC) again struck in the first inning, marking the fifth consecutive game the Tigers have done so. Jenna Laird doubled and reached third on an error to begin the game. Stepping in after Laird, Brooke Wilmes hit one to second baseman Shea Moreno. Instead of collecting the out at first base, Moreno tried to get Laird, but her throw was wild, allowing Missouri’s shortstop to cross home safely.
Mississippi State (25-13, 6-4) did not allow Tigers starter Laurin Krings to settle into a groove. The Bulldogs put runners on in each of the first two innings. In the bottom of the third, Mississippi State’s Mia Davidson's 85th career homer tied the game 1-1.
Davidson’s solo shot was the first of two that Krings allowed. After the Tigers retook the lead in the top of the fourth when Casidy Chaumont scored on a wild pitch, Madisyn Kennedy knotted the game up again with a solo home run in the bottom of the inning.
Krings continued into the fifth, ultimately staying in the circle two batters too long. The Bulldogs got a single and a walk to begin the frame, prompting coach Larissa Anderson to bring Emma Nichols in for Krings.
The lefty fared no better.
An RBI double, RBI single and a sacrifice fly brought in three runs for Mississippi State. Nichols then hit a batter, and her day was done. Megan Schumacher entered the circle and surrendered an RBI single, making it 6-2 Bulldogs, before getting out of the inning.
Missouri threatened to get back into the game in the top of the sixth, but Bulldogs pitcher Annie Willis put an end to any comeback . Willis entered the game with the bases loaded and no outs and struck out Chaumont, Kara Daly and Vanessa Hollingsworth to drain the Tigers’ hopes.
Mississippi State added three more runs in the bottom of the sixth, stranding a runner on third that would have given the Bulldogs a run-rule victory.
Even in a full seven-inning game, the Bulldogs’ win was convincing. In addition to striking out half as much as Missouri, Mississippi State tallied nearly twice as many hits as the Tigers. Six different Bulldogs drove in a run, compared to no Missouri players recording an RBI.