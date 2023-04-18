A walk-off RBI single from Dylan Leach lifted Missouri past Missouri State 7-6 on Tuesday at Taylor Stadium.

The Tigers (23-13) scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth to come back and win the game. Dalton Bargo hit a sacrifice fly to center field, which tied the score at 6. Leach followed with the walk-off single to left field, which scored Trevor Austin.

