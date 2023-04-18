A walk-off RBI single from Dylan Leach lifted Missouri past Missouri State 7-6 on Tuesday at Taylor Stadium.
The Tigers (23-13) scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth to come back and win the game. Dalton Bargo hit a sacrifice fly to center field, which tied the score at 6. Leach followed with the walk-off single to left field, which scored Trevor Austin.
“They way we played the final inning is how we want to play all the time,” MU coach Steve Bieser said. “It was good teamwork right there, and we battled to the very end.”
With two outs, Missouri State’s Cody Kelly hit the go-ahead solo home run to give the Bears a 6-5 lead in the top of the eighth.
“I felt confident that we were going to score again after that home run,” Bieser said. “I knew that the top of our lineup was coming back around soon, so I was looking for them to come through, and they did.”
The Bears (19-16) scored a run to open the sixth inning. Anthony Socci hit an RBI double to drive Cody Kelly home, tying the game at 5.
Missouri took the lead in the bottom of the fifth for the second time. Hank Zeisler hit a sacrifice fly to center field to score Ty Wilmsmeyer, making it 5-4 Tigers.
Zack Stewart hit an RBI single in the top of the fifth to even the game for Missouri State. Will Duff ran home to tie it at 4 for the Bears.
The Tigers had their strongest inning in the fourth, as they scored three runs off of two home runs. Leach hit a two-run homer to tie the game, and Carlos Peña followed with a solo shot to give Missouri its first lead.
Leach and Pena were the top hitters for Missouri, as they each had two hits and a home run for the Tigers.
Right-hander Logan Lunceford started on the mound for Missouri. The freshman struck out three and gave up five hits and three runs in four innings of work.
“(Lunceford) has been struggling a little bit,” Bieser said. “He is still competing, though, which I really like. He’s only a freshman, and these guys are getting thrown into tough competition right away, and that doesn’t normally happen. I am fully confident that he will get back on track.”
Missouri will look to extend its winning streak to three as it continues SEC play with a three-game series against Alabama scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Friday in Columbia.