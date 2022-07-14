Missouri baseball added another arm Thursday with the addition of LSU transfer Jacob Hasty, D1Baseball and Leah Vann of The Advocate reported.
Hasty primarily served as a left-handed reliever for LSU and recorded a 3.55 ERA in 25⅓ innings last year. He will presumably be a redshirt junior when he arrives at MU.
The Keller, Texas product threw 2⅔ scoreless innings against Missouri on April 22. He became a reliable bullpen arm late in the season for LSU coach Jay Johnson. Hasty did not allow more than 2 runs in any of his 13 appearances.