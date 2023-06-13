Kyle Levermore mug

Kyle Levermore

 Courtesy of Georgetown athletics

Missouri track and field coach Brett Halter and cross country coach Lindsey Anderson announced Sunday the addition of Kyle Levermore as an assistant coach for both the track and field and cross country teams.

Levermore spent the past four seasons at Georgetown, where he was an assistant distance coach. He helped the Hoyas women's cross country team to NCAA Mid-Atlantic Regional Championship titles in 2021 and 2022 and Big East Championships in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

