Missouri track and field coach Brett Halter and cross country coach Lindsey Anderson announced Sunday the addition of Kyle Levermore as an assistant coach for both the track and field and cross country teams.
Levermore spent the past four seasons at Georgetown, where he was an assistant distance coach. He helped the Hoyas women's cross country team to NCAA Mid-Atlantic Regional Championship titles in 2021 and 2022 and Big East Championships in 2020, 2021 and 2022.
Levermore also has a strong history as a recruiter. He helped Georgetown bring in top-five ranked men's freshman classes in 2021 and 2022 and a top-five women's transfer class in 2022.
"We are thrilled for Kyle to join our staff," Anderson said in a news release. "He has demonstrated a consistent ability to develop elite distance runners and recruit top-ranked athletes from all around the world. Throughout the interview process, it was clear that Kyle aligns with our core team values and is unified in our vision to continue to build a national championship level program here at Missouri."
Levermore ran collegiately with Arkansas and took home All-SEC honors in the 3,000-meter steeplechase twice.
"I am thrilled to be joining the staff at Mizzou and am grateful to Coach Halter and Coach Anderson for the opportunity," Levermore said in a news release. "Having been an athlete in this conference, it is extra special to return in a coaching role."