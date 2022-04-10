Luc Lipcius hit two home runs to push No. 1 Tennessee over Missouri baseball 4-3 on Sunday to complete the series sweep. The Tigers attempted a ninth-inning comeback but fell 90 feet short.
Both starting pitchers were rolling for the majority of the game. It took until the third inning for the first run to score. Unsurprisingly, it came on a solo homer, a trademark of this series. Both teams combined for 11 home runs throughout the weekend. Lipcius was the only one to go yard Sunday, putting the Volunteers up 1-0 .
His second homer was in the fifth inning and gave Tennessee (31-1, 12-0 SEC) a three-run lead. The Volunteers tacked on a final run when Drew Gilbert hit a double, and with the way Drew Beam was pitching, it looked like that was all the run support they needed. Beam kept Missouri (18-11, 3-9) scoreless for 6⅓ innings before finally allowing a run on a double from Nander De Sedas. De Sedas just barely missed hitting a three-run homer, bouncing the ball off the top of the wall.
De Sedas' double marked a momentum shift in the Tigers' favor. Josh Day kept things rolling in the right direction, driving in a run on a ground out to cut the lead in half.
Missouri was able to stay in the game thanks to an excellent outing from Nathan Landry. When it came time for the Tigers to pull their starter Austin Marozas, coach Steve Bieser handed the ball to Ian Lohse. He struggled finding the strike zone and was pulled from the game throwing just six pitches — all for balls. From there on out , it was up to Landry.
Landry responded to the call, retiring all nine batters he faced. Despite the excellent pitching, Missouri couldn't manage enough runs against Tennessee's pitching staff. With only three outs to work with, the Tigers got out to a hot start in the ninth with back-to-back singles from Ross Lovich and Ty Wilmsmeyer.
De Sedas moved them into scoring position on a bunt, and Day brought Lovich home on a sacrifice fly. Wilmsmeyer, representing the tying run, advanced to third on the out.
With the tying run on third and only 90 feet from extending the game, Trevor Austin grounded out, ending the comeback attempt prematurely.
Missouri lost its third straight game and was swept in SEC play for the second time in four series. The Volunteers continued a historic start to conference play becoming the first team to start 12-0 in SEC play.