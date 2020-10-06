Chapman named USTFCCCA National Athlete of the Week
After a first-place finish at Saturday’s Gans Creek Classic, Missouri senior Sarah Chapman was named U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Division I National Athlete of the Week and Southeastern Conference Women’s Co-Runner of the Week on Tuesday.
Chapman set a new personal best and course record with a time of 20 minutes, 1.1 seconds in the women’s 6K, beating competitors from reigning national champion Arkansas, Vanderbilt and Texas A&M. She was five seconds ahead of the second place finisher.
The Tigers finished second as a team behind the Razorbacks.
Chapman, whose 6K time was the fastest in the country last week, is the third Missouri runner to earn both honors. She joins the ranks of Karissa Schweizer and Kearsten Peoples as a USTFCCCA Athlete of the Week, and Schweizer and Reilly Revord as an SEC Runner of the Week.
Chapman and Schweizer are the only two Missouri runners to be awarded both honors in the same week.
“Sarah ran a brilliant race on our home course,” coach Marc Burns said in a news release. “She conserved energy the whole way and made a strong move just before 5K and got a good gap on the field. She is at a new level this fall, and it will be exciting to see where she goes from here!”
Missouri’s next race is Oct. 16 at the Mizzou XC Invitational.
— Emily Leiker