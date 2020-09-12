Chicago Red Stars forward Sarah Luebbert laced up for the National Women’s Soccer League Fall Series opener Saturday against the Washington Spirit without a goal in her pro career.
By the 26th minute, the former Missouri standout was in the stat sheet with a goal to her name.
Via a cross from Kealia Watt, Luebbert planted a right-footed shot in the net’s bottom-right corner. It was the first goal of both the contest and Luebbert’s pro career.
Luebbert, a Jefferson City High School grad, finished her Missouri career in 2019. During her time at Missouri, she was named SEC Freshman of the Year, finished her last two seasons with All-SEC first-team honors and was named the SEC Co-Scholar Athlete of the Year her senior year.
She scored 29 career goals for the Tigers, making her one of nine players in program history to score at least 21 goals during their college careers.
Luebbert went unselected in the NWSL Draft in January. However, she received a call from the Red Stars soon after the draft concluded. After making the team, she had her first taste of professional action during the summer’s Challenge Cup tournament. .
Chicago will be back in action at noon next Sunday to take on Sky Blue FC. The game can be seen on CBS All-Access.