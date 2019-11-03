Missouri soccer senior Sarah Luebbert finishes her collegiate career by being named First Team All-SEC and the SEC Co-Scholar Athlete of the Year, the Southeastern Conference office announced Sunday.
Luebbert became the second Tiger after Kaysie Clark (2013 and 2014) to be named First Team All-SEC twice. She made the first team her junior year while being named second team as a freshman and sophomore. Luebbert's four all-conference appearance places her with elite company; the only other in program history being former All-American Nikki Thole.
Luebbert, who boasts an outstanding 3.72 GPA, shared the Co-Scholar Athlete of the Year honor with Alabama's Nealy Martin and Mississippi State's Makayla Waldner. Allison Hu remains the only other Tiger to achieve the feat in 2012.
SEC coaches voted for the all-conference honors. The voting was only limited to players of opposing teams.
Luebbert ends her collegiate career with 29 goals, 21 assists, with eight of those goals and six of those assists coming this season.