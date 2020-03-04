Junior Missouri volleyball player Tyanna Omazic was listed on the 2020 U.S. Women’s Collegiate National Team — Gold Roster along with 27 other athletes.
“This is another outstanding opportunity and recognition for Tyanna and we’re excited to see what she can do,” coach Joshua Taylor said in a news release. “She has already done some great things with USA Volleyball in the past and we can’t wait to see what she can bring this upcoming summer.”
Omazic will train with the U.S. Women’s National Team from July 5-12 in Anaheim, California.
Last season, Omazic had a .386 hitting percentage, 283 kills and 33 aces.