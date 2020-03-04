Junior Missouri volleyball player Tyanna Omazic was listed on the 2020 U.S. Women’s Collegiate National Team — Gold Roster along with 27 other athletes.

“This is another outstanding opportunity and recognition for Tyanna and we’re excited to see what she can do,” coach Joshua Taylor said in a news release. “She has already done some great things with USA Volleyball in the past and we can’t wait to see what she can bring this upcoming summer.”

Omazic will train with the U.S. Women’s National Team from July 5-12 in Anaheim, California.

Last season, Omazic had a .386 hitting percentage, 283 kills and 33 aces.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.