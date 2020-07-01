Missouri Athletics announces 2020 Hall of Fame class
Five former Tigers will join Missouri Athletics’ Intercollegiate Athletics Hall of Fame in 2020, the 30th of the hall’s inception.
Chidi Imoh, Kearsten Peoples, Mike Rogers, Nancy Rutter and Don Smith are the five who will be formally inducted into the hall of fame on Sept. 25. They will also be honored at Missouri football’s game against Eastern Michigan the following day.
Imoh, who competed in men’s track and field from 1983-’86, won seven NCAA All-American honors and 11 conference championship gold medals in his time as a Tiger. He also competed in three different Olympic Games, and won a silver medal on Nigeria’s 4x100m relay team at the ‘92 Olympics in Barcelona.
Peoples competed in women’s track and field from 2012-’15, and was a 10-time All-American in indoor-outdoor weight throw, shot put, discuss and hammer throw.
Rogers is a St. Louis native who holds the second-best batting average in Missouri baseball’s program history. He holds the school’s slugging percentage record and previously held the program’s home run record until it was broken in 2008. He went onto be drafted by the Texas Rangers in the 20th round of the 1987 MLB Draft.
Rutter was a founding member of Missouri women’s basketball; apart of its inaugural 1974-’75 recruiting class. She holds four top-10 program finishes, including free throws made, rebounds per game, total points scored and career points per game.
Smith was an acclaimed shot putter who finished No. 2 at the NCAA 1961 Outdoor Championships, and also won shot put titles at three different relay events during the 1962 season.
— Missourian Staff