The Missouri soccer team has postponed its first game against Florida due to three Gator players testing positive for COVID-19.
The decision to postpone follows with COVID-19 management requirements, decided by the SEC's Medical Guidance Task Force. Both teams are exploring the option to reschedule the season opener, which had been set for 11 a.m. Saturday at Walton Stadium.
The Tigers will now begin their season at 3 p.m. on Sept. 27 at South Carolina. The game will air on ESPNU.
The SEC also announced Missouri will be televised against Kentucky at noon on Nov. 1 on SEC Network. Every other game will be available to watch online on SEC Network+ with the exception of the LSU match on Oct. 16.