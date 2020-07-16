Missouri track and field had 10 student athletes who received individual All-Academic recognition and both the men's and women's teams received team All-Academic recognition, the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association announced Thursday.

The individual honor is given to student athletes who have at least a 3.25 cumulative GPA and ranked in the top 96 in an individual  championship event in the 2020 indoor season or top 48 in a relay championship event in the 2020 indoor season.

The team honor requires a 3.0 cumulative GPA.

