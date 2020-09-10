Alabama, Kentucky, Arkansas, Ole Miss.
Those are the only teams Missouri volleyball will play in 2020.
On Wednesday, the Southeastern Conference released the Tigers' eight-match schedule. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the usual 30-match schedule has shrunk down to just a handful of SEC-only matchups.
The format of the schedule is different from last year as well. The Tigers will play each opponent on back-to-back days with no doubleheaders.
Missouri begins the season at 11 a.m. Oct. 17 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, where the Tigers will face off against the Crimson Tide.
The Tigers' only home matches will be against Kentucky on Oct. 28 and 29 and southern border rival Arkansas on Nov. 4 and 5.
Mississippi hosts Missouri's final two-match series on Nov. 20 and 21.
All of Missouri's games will be available either on TV via the SEC Network or online on SEC Network+ via WatchESPN. The SEC will announce TV designations for the 2020 fall campaign at a later date.
Missouri is also planning on participating in spring competitions in 2021, with details such as format, opponents, start times and TV designations to be announced at a later date.