Sarah Luebbert (2016-19) and Domi Richardson (2010-13)  each made one of the eight National Women's Soccer League rosters announced Tuesday.

Luebbert, Missouri's assist leader and All-Southeastern Conference First-team selection in 2019, will suit up for the Chicago Red Stars and play alongside four U.S. National team players that won the FIFA Women's World Cup in 2019. Luebbert signed with the Red Stars after going undrafted in the NWSL Draft in January.

Richardson will play for Sky Blue FC and has made 30 appearances for the club since being signed in 2016. 

