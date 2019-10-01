Two Tigers runners earn weekly honors
The Missouri cross country teams swept last Friday’s Gans Creek Classic, with the men’s and women’s teams both placing first. Two of the Tigers’ leading runners were recognized with SEC weekly honors.
Jenna Schwartz earned the title of SEC Freshman of the Week after placing sixth overall in the 6-kilometer race. She was the first freshman to cross the line. Redshirt senior Thomas George was distinguished as SEC Men’s Runner of the Week after his dominating first place finish.
George takes home his second SEC Men’s Runner of the Week after he won the men’s 8-kilometer race. He never dropped out of the top five runners and led the pack for the final 2000 meters. George was awarded with the title last season after finishing third at the Illinois State Invite on Sept. 14. His victory at Gans Creek is his second individual victory of the 2019 season.
This is Schwartz’s second time being honored as the conference’s top freshman. She first earned the title after her performance in the Commodore Classic on Sept. 14, when her time of 21:45.6 landed her in sixth place. She joined her teammates Sarah Chapman, Jordyn Kleve and Melissa Menghini in the top 10 .
— Missourian Staff