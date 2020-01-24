Two Columbia softball teams learned of their rankings in the American Midwest Conference on Friday.
Columbia College, the defending conference champions, were picked to finish first, while Stephens College sits at No. 11 in the ranking.
The Cougars are coming off another competitive season where they won both the regular season conference crown and the AMC Tournament. Their season ended in the first round of the NAIA Tournament, but that finish earned them a spot at No. 16 in the pre-season NAIA poll. Columbia opens play at the NAIA Invitational on Feb. 7 in Portland, Texas. Its home opener is an AMC doubleheader against Lyons College with first pitch scheduled for 2 p.m. March 13.
The Stars are coming off a 10-36 2019 campaign under first year coach Emily Kingsolver. Kingsolver is returning for her second season looking to build off a year where the Stars saw three program records broken. Stephens opens play with a doubleheader against Lincoln (Mo.) at noon Feb. 15 in Jefferson City.
Missouri Tennis opens spring season with doubleheader
The Missouri tennis squad kicks off its spring schedule with a doubleheader Saturday against Western Illinois.
The Tigers competed in five matches during the fall season, led by Ellie Wright and Marta Oliveira, who finished with records of 7-5 and 6-2, respectively. Serena Nash and Gabrielle Goldin teamed up for a 7-4 record in doubles matches during the fall.
Western comes into the match with an 0-2 record on the spring season, with losses against Butler and Western Kentucky.
Play opens at 11 a.m. Saturday followed by a 3 p.m. match. Admission is free.
Stars taking part in Coaches vs. Cancer week
Stephens College basketball head coach Joshua Steffen is taking part in the Coaches vs. Cancer Suits and Sneakers week in the Stars matchup against Williams Baptist on Saturday.
Steffen will take part by wearing his sneakers during the game in a partnership with American Cancer Society to "attack cancer from every angle and provide support to millions of cancer patients," a press release from the college said.
Fans can also donate at the admissions table Saturday, with all proceeds going to the American Cancer Society.
Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. at Silverthorne Arena.