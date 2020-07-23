Central Methodist University cancels homecoming
Central Methodist University administration announced Thursday that Homecoming festivities, scheduled for the weekend of September 25th, have been cancelled.
“I understand how disappointing this news is to our loyal alumni, but I believe it is necessary in an effort to maintain the highest level of safety for students, alumni, faculty, and staff,” President Roger Drake said in a press release.
The CMU administration cited the COVID-19 pandemic as the reason for cancellation. The homecoming game, scheduled for 2 p.m. September 26th against William Penn, will still be played according to NAIA guidelines.
Missouri swim and dive announces transfers
Missouri swim and dive announced Thursday that Hayley Hill and Molly Hogg would be transferring into the program for the 2020-21 season. Both Hill and Hogg come from Boise State and will have one year of eligibility left.
Hill won 14 event titles with the Broncos and mostly competed in freestyle events. She earned All-Mountain West honors seven times.
Hogg earned All-Mountain West honors twice, in the 100-meter backstroke and 200-meter backstroke. She won five event titles in the 2019-20 season.
— Missourian staff