For the fourth consecutive week, Columbia College women’s basketball remains at No. 15 in the NAIA Division l Women’s Basketball Coaches Poll.
The Cougars have two road tests this week against Central Baptist College and American Midwest Conference leader Lyon College. Since the latest poll, Columbia College won by 39 and 80 points against St. Louis College of Pharmacy and Stephens College respectively and is in second place in the conference.
Roy Blunt to participate at press conference advocating for Curt Flood induction into Baseball Hall of Fame
U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., will participate in a bicameral, bipartisan press conference, speaking about why Curt Flood should be in the Hall of Fame at 2:45 p.m. Thursday.
Flood, a lifetime .293 hitter, played 12 seasons for the Cardinals and was the first player in MLB history to reject a trade after a deal sent him to the Philadelphia Phillies. Flood filed a lawsuit against the MLB and lost after the case reached the Supreme Court. The reserve clause, the clause binding Flood to the deal, was abolished a couple of years later.
The press conference can be streamed from Blunt’s Facebook page.
Judy Pace Flood, the widow of Curt Flood;2nd District U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner, R-St. Louis; and 1st District U.S. Rep. Lacy Clay, D-St. Louis; will also be at the conference among others.
Hannah Schuchts named to SEC women’s basketball community service team
Missouri women’s basketball senior Hannah Schuchts was honored on the 2020 Southeastern Conference Community Service team.
The forward has worked more than 17 hours this year in the Columbia community helping with organizations such as Hoops for a Cause, VAC Holiday Distribution and MU Children’s Hospital.
Thompson named assistant coach of Stephens College soccer team
Stephens College added Charlie Thompson, Sporting Columbia’s 06 girls coach, to its staff, the team announced Tuesday. Thompson will focus on team analytics and player development.
"I'm extremely excited to bring Charlie on to assist our program," head coach Kurtis Boardsen said in a news release. "He has the correct process and energy for our program, and I know he will be adding a lot of insight to our growing team. I have been fortunate enough to know him for a few years and have always been a fan of his methods and vision for his teams and the game. I know that he is going to help push our ladies and program to the next level in many facets of the game."
Cunningham Melbourne Boomers fall to Canberra Capitals in WNBL semifinals
Sophie Cunningham was the center of debate in the WNBL earlier this week.
Cunningham was fined after making contact with Canberra player Keely Froling's face in game two of the series.
In a decisive game three, Cunningham scored 14 points to lead the Boomers in a 77-64 loss.