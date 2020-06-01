The Columbia College women's basketball team released a statement via its Twitter on Monday about the recent killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.
"We seek justice for George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and the entire black community. We will not just use our words, but back them up with our actions. This is the only way change can occur. #Blacklivesmatter"
#BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/hvfdFfyccB— Columbia College WBB (@CCCougarsWBB) June 1, 2020
Missouri softball team adds transfer
Missouri native Gabi Deters has transferred from Kentucky to Missouri.
In her freshman season, Deters got playing time at third base and as a catcher, according to a news release. Deters batted .259 and started in nine games with 21 total appearances.
Deters was named the 2017-18 Gatorade Missouri Softball Player of the Year and was the No. 41 ranked prospect in the nation.
Deters will have four years of eligibility left, but will have to redshirt next season.
Missouri wrestling adds three time state champion
Missouri wrestling added another wrestler to its recruiting class Monday with Sam Franowski, a three time state champion from Rockwood Summit High School in Fenton.
Franowski was named the Missouri Class 3 wrestler of the year in 2019 after winning his third straight state title. Franowski will compete in the 157-pound weight class for the Tigers and adds to a recruiting class that was ranked second in the nation.
Missouri golf administration men's amateur qualifying registration deadline passes
The deadline to register for the men's amateur qualifier on June 8 at Jefferson City Country Club in Jefferson City was Monday at noon.
The Missouri Golf Association Men's State Amateur Championship takes place June 23-8 at Ozarks National Golf Course in Hollister.
Precautionary measures will be taken to ensure safety for players, staff and host clubs, according to a release.