Five MU wrestlers earn academic All-MAC honors
Five Tigers received academic All-Mid-American Conference Honors, including seniors Jacob Bohlken, Connor Flynn and Dylan Wisman, sophomore Jarrett Jacques and redshirt freshman Peyton Mocco.
To be eligible, wrestlers must have at least a 3.2 cumulative GPA and must have competed in at least half of the regular season meets.
Additionally, the Tigers got a commit on Wednesday night from Steven Kolcheff, who announced it on Twitter.
Kolcheff is currently a junior at Detroit Central Catholic.
— Missourian staff