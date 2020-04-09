Five MU wrestlers earn academic All-MAC honors

Five Tigers received academic All-Mid-American Conference Honors, including seniors Jacob Bohlken, Connor Flynn and Dylan Wisman, sophomore Jarrett Jacques and redshirt freshman Peyton Mocco.

To be eligible, wrestlers must have at least a 3.2 cumulative GPA and must have competed in at least half of the regular season meets.

Additionally, the Tigers got a commit on Wednesday night from Steven Kolcheff, who announced it on Twitter.

Kolcheff is currently a junior at Detroit Central Catholic.

— Missourian staff

