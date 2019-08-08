Damarea Crockett scored the Houston Texans first touchdown of the preseason on Thursday.
The former Missouri running back, who went undrafted after deciding to forgo his senior season, signed with the Texans as a free agent.
He scored the touchdown from the one-yard line, following a pack of linemen into the end zone. That touchdown tied the matchup with Green Bay at 7-7 early in the second quarter.
Crockett's name has been dropped several times in discussions about the Texans' backup running back. The rookie has been mentioned by Bill O'Brien, and a solid start to the preseason could move him up the depth chart.
Tigers swimmers compete in Peru
Missouri swimmer Nick Alexander and former Tiger Michael Chadwick won medals on Wednesday at the Pan American Games at the Centro Aquatico in Lima, Peru.
Chadwick won a gold medal as a part of the men's 4x100-meter free relay.
Alexander, a current senior, won a silver medal in the men's 200-meter back.
Former Tiger Mikel Schreuders placed seventh in the 200-meter free.
Missouri also has Azra Avdic and Giovanni Gutierrez Lozano competing.
Missouri's Roberto Vilches will be competing in the high jump in the Games on Friday at 4:50 p.m.
Department of Conservation offering a free kayak clinic
The Missouri Department of Conservation is offering a free kayak clinic at 6 p.m. on Aug. 20 at Rocky Fork Lakes Conservation Area.
The clinic is open to anyone 13 years old and older.
MDC staff will teach basic kayaking safety, techniques and terminology, according to a press release. Kayaks, paddles and personal flotation devices will be provided for everyone.
Registration is required.