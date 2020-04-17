Texas Rangers right-handed pitcher and former Missouri baseball player, Kyle Gibson, has raised money to help prevent childhood hunger amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
50 players from all 30 Major League Baseball teams have come together to raise over $1 million. They are teaming up with Garth Brooks' Teammates for Kids Foundation and St. Louis Cardinals' Adam Wainwright and Gibson's foundation Big League Impact.
Missouri football gets commit
The Tigers received a commitment from offensive lineman Michael Maietti Friday via Twitter. Maietti will transfer next semester from Rutgers, where he started 33 games over three seasons.
Missouri women's basketball also gets commit
Former Auburn guard Lauren Hansen announced her commitment to the Tigers Friday.
In her one season with Auburn, she started 20 games and averaged 7.9 points.