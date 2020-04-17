Texas Rangers right-handed pitcher and former  Missouri baseball player, Kyle Gibson, has  raised money to help prevent childhood hunger amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

50 players from all 30 Major League Baseball teams have come together to raise over $1 million. They are teaming up with Garth Brooks' Teammates for Kids Foundation and St. Louis Cardinals' Adam Wainwright and Gibson's foundation Big League Impact. 

Missouri football gets commit

The Tigers received a commitment from offensive lineman Michael Maietti Friday via Twitter. Maietti will transfer next semester from Rutgers, where he started 33 games over three seasons.

Missouri women's basketball also gets commit

Former Auburn guard Lauren Hansen announced her commitment to the Tigers Friday.

In her one season with Auburn, she started 20 games and averaged 7.9 points.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.