Four more former Missouri players picked in XFL Draft
After three Missouri players heard their names called in the XFL Draft on Day One, four former Tigers joined them as selections on Tuesday.
Josh Agusta, Walter Palmore, Kony Ealy and Marcell Frazier were selected in the draft’s open phase. Agusta was selected by the D.C Defenders, Palmore and Ealy by the Houston Roughnecks and Frazier by the Seattle Dragons.
Ealy was drafted in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers and made the 2014 All-Rookie team. In his second season he had three sacks and an interception in the Panthers 24-10 loss to the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl 50.
Palmore graduated from Missouri in the spring of 2019 and was an undrafted free agent with the Houston Texans but was waived during training camp. He had one sack and four tackles for loss last season as a senior for Missouri.
Augusta graduated from Missouri in 2016 and spent time as an undrafted free agent with the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs. He also spent time with the Cleveland Browns. Frazier had 15.5 sacks in his last two years at Missouri in 2016 and 2017.
Missouri finishes fifth in SEC in GSR
Missouri posted an athletic department Graduation Success Rate of 89 that was fifth-highest in the Southeastern Conference.
Baseball, men’s and women’s golf, women’s swimming and diving and women’s tennis each finished first in the SEC in GSR. Women’s tennis and both golf programs finished with perfect ratings of 100.
The football team finished fourth in the SEC with a score of 83, while the men’s basketball program was 13th in the conference with a score of 57. Women’s basketball was fifth in the SEC with a score of 92.
— Missourian Staff