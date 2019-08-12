Former Missouri men's basketball guard Jordan Geist signed with Römerstrom Gladiators Trier, a pro team in Treves, Germany, he announced on his Instagram on Monday.
Geist was the leader of the Tigers throughout the 2018-19 season, when he averaged 14.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. He was not selected in the NBA draft in June and so far has not stuck with an NBA team as an undrafted rookie.
Instead, Geist will go abroad to jump start his pro career.
Columbia makes Sports Illustrated college football lists
Sports Illustrated released 15 different lists of college football's greatests in celebration of the sport's 150th year, and Columbia — as well as a local food staple — found its way on to two of them.
On the "College Football's Greatest College Towns" list, Columbia ranked fifth. The article discussed the iconic Columns as well as the town's vibrant art and food scene among the reasons for its inclusion on the list.
On "The Greatest College Town Eats" list, a downtown staple, Booches, took the top spot, with the restaurant's burgers cited as the best among all college town food options.