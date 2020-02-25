Helen Hu earns SEC Freshman of the Week honors
Missouri gymnastics’ Helen Hu was named the Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week on Tuesday. The freshman has been awarded four SEC Weekly honors this season, previously winning Freshman of the Week on Jan. 7 and Specialist of the Week on Jan. 21 and 28.
Hu earned her first career all-around title and fifth beam title against LSU with a combined score of 39.475 for her performance in the vault, bars, beam and floor events. Hu set a career high on the beam with a score of 9.975 against LSU on FridayFeb. 21. The Chicago product also scored a 9.825 on vault, a new personal best.
Hu leads No. 20 Missouri with nine titles this season. She has won five on the beam, three on bears and one all-around.
The Tigers will host their regular season finale, a quad meet, at 7 p.m. Friday against No. 11 Minnesota, Ohio State and Lindenwood.
Sophie Cunningham fined for clash with opponent
Sophie Cunningham was fined $250 after making contact with the face of Keely Froling in Game 2 of WNBL semifinals. Cunningham is spending her WNBA offseason by playing in Australia for the Melbourne Boomers.
The former Missouri basketball star avoided a one-game suspension when Basketball Australia confirmed that the Incident Review Panel had reviewed Cunningham’s contact and concluded Monday night that there was “insufficient evidence” to determine whether the contact was intentional or not.
Cunningham is averaging 11.4 points and 3.6 rebounds per game this season for the Boomers. The Boomers and the Canberra Capitals will play a pivotal Game 3 at 2:30 a.m. local time Wednesday to determine who advances to the WNBL Finals against the Southside Flyers.