Ian Bedell earns second preseason All-American honorBy Missourian Staff
For the second time this month, Missouri pitcher Ian Bedell saw his name on a preseason All-American list.
The junior from Davenport, Iowa was selected as a preseason third-team All-American by D1Baseball.com on Tuesday. Bedell was selected as a third-team All-American by Rawlings on Jan. 7.
The honors come after a standout winter season in the Cape Cod League, where Bedell won the Outstanding Pitcher award after a winter season where he averaged 0.58 ERA over 30.2 innings.
Helen Hu named SEC Co-Specialist of the Week
Freshman Helen Hu has earned another honor in a breakout debut season for Missouri Gymnastics.
Hu earned Southeastern Conference Specialist of the Week honors after two scores of 9.9 against Florida on Jan. 17. She tied the program record with a score of 9.95 on bars and added a mark of 9.9 on beam. Hu now ranks eighth nationally in beam average with a core of 9.917.
CC men's basketball named NABC team of the week
After an 0-2 start, Columbia basketball coach Tomas Brock is making his mark in his first season.
The Cougars were named the NAIA team of the week by the National Association of Basketball Coaches after wins against No. 21 Central Baptist and Lyon last week.
Three Tigers oficially declare for NFL Draft
Jordan Elliot, Albert Okuwegbunam and Trystan Colon-Castillo all officially declared for the NFL Draft as early entrants Tuesday. All three players were starters on Missouri’s 6-6 team last season. Elliot was a first team All-SEC selection by the media and a second-team AP All-American. Okuwegbunam was a second team All-SEC selection on the coaches team.
All three players hope to hear their name called at the NFL Draft in Las Vegas on April 23-25.