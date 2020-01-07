Missouri baseball continues to be well-represented on preseason All-American lists.
Junior right-hander Ian Bedell, a reliever out of Davenport, Iowa, was named a preseason third-team All-American by PerfectGame/Rawlings, the organization announced Tuesday. His selection marks the fifth consecutive year Missouri has been represented on the list, as former first-round pick Tanner Houck and compensation rounders T.J. Sikkema and Kameron Misner were also named to the list in recent seasons.
Bedell was close to lights out for Missouri last season, going 3-1 with a 1.56 ERA and notching 36 strikeouts in 40⅓ innings pitched, mostly out of the bullpen. He was even better in the exclusive Cape Cod Baseball League over the summer, as he went 4-0 with a 0.58 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 30⅔ innings pitched over six starts. He earned the league's award for top overall pitcher.
Missouri baseball opens its season at 3 p.m. Feb. 14 at Jacksonville State in Jacksonville, Alabama.
Missouri volleyball picks up outside hitter transfer
Missouri coach Joshua Taylor has to be pleased with the outside hitter transfer joining his program in 2020.
Anna Dixon, who spent her freshman season with Kansas State, will join Missouri starting with practice this spring, the program announced Tuesday. She'll be a true sophomore in the fall.
Dixon has plenty of pedigree. She spent her high school years starring at Louisberg High School in Louisberg, Kansas, before competing at the 2019 FIVB U-20 World Championship as one of 12 members of Team USA. She was an All-Big 12 rookie team honoree during her freshman season with the Wildcats.
Dixon will have stiff competition for playing time next season. Kylie Deberg and Leketor Member-Meneh are both outside hitters, and both players are expected to be back for their senior seasons. Deberg was named an AVCA Second Team All-American, and Member-Meneh was a key cog in Missouri's offense, recording four kills per set over two NCAA tournament matches.